Kansas accents among least understood by smart home devices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re from Kansas, chances are Alexa may have a hard time understanding you.

A recent study done by GearHungry.com says Kansans’ accents are among the least understood by smart home devices like Alexa, Google Home and Siri.

GearHungry says Alexa and Siri’s accent is considered broad transatlantic, which is easily understandable by most users, however, it seems the devices may have a hard time understanding their users’ accents.

A survey conducted by the technology website says Kansas accents are the 14th most misunderstood accents for smart home devices. The website says because Kansas City is considered part of the Midland Speech area, sometimes certain words can be misunderstood. For example, it says a commonly misunderstood sentence is “when is my hair appointment,” which is often heard as “when is my her appointment.”

However, GearHungry says Main has the most misunderstood accent by smart home devices. According to the website, the most misunderstood phrases in Main seem to be “are you” heard as “ayuh” or “yoga class” which is heard as “yoger class.”

The tech website says the most understood accent seems to be the General American accent since most of America uses this accent.

To read the full study visit the GearHungry website.

