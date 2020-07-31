K-State researcher looking for African swine fever virus vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University Veterinary researcher is working with a company in South Korea to develop a vaccine for African swine fever virus.

Kansas State University says a new vaccine is in development and may soon help confront African swine fever, an endemic disease in sub-Saharan Africa that has spread to regions in Europe and Asia and caused devastating losses in China, Vietnam and other surrounding countries where pork is a popular food.

K-State says it is doing the vaccine development work through a research agreement facilitated and sponsored by K-State Innovation Partners and MEDIAN Diagnostics Inc., or MDx which is a veterinary medicine company in South Korea.

“The technology we are utilizing is based on a novel adenovirus backbone — developed from human adenovirus serotype 6 — that can amplify a transgene up to 10,000 copies in the infected cell without producing infectious viruses,” said Waithaka Mwangi, professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology in the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Mwangi says the technology of single-cycle adenovirus, or SCAd, allows a virus to encode a gene of interest to mediate protein expression in a specific cell much like replication occurs incompetent viruses but without producing infectious progeny, making it safe to use. He says the technique was originally developed at the Mayo Clinic.

“We believe this will be a way to deliver a safe and effective vaccine,” Mwangi said.

According to Mwangi, the single-cycle adenovirus vaccine platform is able to safely introduce more sturdy and persistent immune responses compared to those of live, inactivated and subunit vaccines that are traditionally used.

“There are a lot of issues to be solved for commercializing an African swine fever virus vaccine and one of the main problems is safety,” said JinSik Oh, CEO of MDx. “We should enhance the vaccine efficacy on the basis of guaranteed safety. We are convinced the SCAd technology is one of the most advanced and promising platforms to develop next-generation African swine fever vaccine candidates and Kansas State University is the best partner to cooperate within the veterinary research and development area, so MDx made a decision to invest in this project.”

MDx says it expects the formulation and testing of the new vaccine candidate to be finished with this research and development project, which is entering the first year of funding and continues through 2023.

K-State says if African swine fever entered the U.S., with millions of feral pigs and ticks capable of transmission, it could cause billions of dollars in economic losses to swine and other related industries. It says the pork industry in China and other parts of Asia is expected to take years to recover from the 2018 outbreak and the virus is expected to become endemic in Europe where it is infecting wild boars.

