Jackson County Election Office sees COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With election day quickly approaching, the Jackson County election office faced its worst nightmare: several employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week. However, County Commission Chairman Janet Zwonitzer says the setback hasn’t stopped the office from making sure voters will be able to cast their ballot come Election Day.

Zwonitzer said the election office had a plan in place in the event an employee contracted the virus. The county clerk, who also acts as the election officer, has stepped up and taken on the work of those who are out sick. She says citizen volunteers are also helping out, and the office is determined to head into Election Day unscathed.

The election office will be taking all necessary safety measures to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19; employees will be wearing masks, but voters are not required to.

