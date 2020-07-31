Advertisement

High waters lead to flooding fears for homes along Shunga Creek

Shunga Creek flooding
Shunga Creek flooding(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People living in homes along the Shunganunga Creek feared flooding as high water levels flowed in some cases inches from their foundation.

Some were spared by the floodwaters, but others were not so lucky. Pastor Wlater Sherrod says the Temple of Deliverance Ministries Church moved to a location near the creek just last month. Floodwaters flowed into the basement of the building, pooling up several inches deep.

“We’re going to do what we can do to get the water out now but it’s a battle because it’s raining. Still raining and it’s supposed to rain tonight, and the creek is still rising,” he said. “We knew we were in a flood zone, we didn’t think it would be this soon.”

Along another part of the Shunganunga Creek, neighbors picked up debris brought into their yards by rapid flooding.

“We have a lot of work to do when this is all done. And we hope it doesn’t go into our basement,” said Frank Lambrecht.

Several hours later, floodwaters receded leaving Lambrecht and his neighbors cleaned up the area when they had the chance between downpours.

Homes along the creek are no stranger to high waters.

“Back in 2007 is where we got flooded really bad,” Lambrecht said.

He just hoped it’d be a little while longer before he had to deal with it again.

“They keep saying, back then it was going to be 99 years before this happens again - and this has only been 13 years.” Lambrecht said.

