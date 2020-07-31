Advertisement

Flash flooding causes sinkhole in Shawnee Co.

Heavy rain caused a sink hole in Shawnee Co. Friday.
Heavy rain caused a sink hole in Shawnee Co. Friday.(Phil Anderson)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says flash flooding caused a sinkhole in E. Shawnee Co.

According to their Facebook page, the severe road damage was found near SE 40 Highway and SE Green Rd. early Friday morning. The road is closed in both directions as crews work to repair the sinkhole.

A nearby resident told 13 NEWS the area witnessed 10-11 inches of rain within the last few days.

Officials say drivers should beware of washed out roadways and other traffic hazards in the area caused by heavy rain. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office also urges drivers who spot flooded areas to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Manhattan man arrested for making threats with a gun

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A Manhattan man is facing assault charges after police in Riley County say he threatened two people with a gun.

Local

Topeka resale store to close its doors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marissa Ventrelli
A resale store is the latest Topeka business forced to close its doors due to COVID-19.

News

California man arrested after car stop in northwest Kansas pleads guilty to drug trafficking

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 24-year-old California man who was arrested following a car stop in northwest Kansas pleaded guilty to drug trafficking Thursday in federal court in Wichita, authorities said.

Latest News

News

Crews put out car fire early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Crews quickly extinguished a car fire early Friday on westbound Interstate 70, just east of the S.W. Gage Boulevard exit in west Topeka.

News

Crews put out car fire early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Buick Enclave was heavily damaged after it caught fire around 6:30 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 just east of the S.W. Gage Boulevard exit.

News

Man arrested after early-morning car chase on Friday in Lyon County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Reading man was arrested after a car chase early Friday in Lyon County, authorities said.

News

Two injured after car hydroplanes, crashes Thursday on I-70 in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two people were taken to a Lawrence hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County, authorities said.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out today, done with the flooding threat

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Flooding does continue near rivers and creeks, use caution

News

High waters lead to flooding fears for homes along Shunga Creek

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
People living in homes along the Shunganunga Creek feared flooding as high water levels flowed in some cases inches from their foundation.