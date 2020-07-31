Flash flooding causes sinkhole in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says flash flooding caused a sinkhole in E. Shawnee Co.

According to their Facebook page, the severe road damage was found near SE 40 Highway and SE Green Rd. early Friday morning. The road is closed in both directions as crews work to repair the sinkhole.

A nearby resident told 13 NEWS the area witnessed 10-11 inches of rain within the last few days.

Officials say drivers should beware of washed out roadways and other traffic hazards in the area caused by heavy rain. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office also urges drivers who spot flooded areas to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

