Harvesters disappointed in HEALS Act

Harvesters, The Community Food Network, says it is both shocked and disappointed that the HEALS Act that was introduced in the Senate this week, does not provide resources for much-needed nutrition programs.

Harvesters says it saw a spike in demand for its services early in the pandemic and it continues to see increases of about 40%, however, it is even more worried as the support it has been getting from the CARES Act is about to expire.

The program says, even before recent spikes in COVID-19 cases became apparent, Feeding America foretold Harvesters’ service area would increase by 42% at least through the end of 2020. It says what is even more worrisome is that the number of children facing food insecurity would increase by 59%.

Harvesters says it cannot respond to the increased level of need on its own due to its network agency, The Community Food Network, distributing record amounts of food, about 1.5 million pounds a week. It says for every meal it provides, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides nine more.

According to Harvesters, the charitable sector cannot compare to the reach and efficiency of the SNAP program. It says it is imperative for Congress to invest in the public to meet the enormous need for nutrition programs.

According to the program, the HEALS Act should provide more support for the most vulnerable residents by increasing SNAP benefits by 15% and increasing monthly benefits to $30 a month. It says temporary SNAP increases helped millions of families during the Great Recession and it can help while the country is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harvesters says the Senate should include a SNAP increase in the next COVID-19 bill to support families facing food insecurity throughout the country.

