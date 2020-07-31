Advertisement

Harvesters disappointed in HEALS Act

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Harvesters, a Community Food Network, is disappointed the HEALS Act provides no resources for nutrition programs.

Harvesters, The Community Food Network, says it is both shocked and disappointed that the HEALS Act that was introduced in the Senate this week, does not provide resources for much-needed nutrition programs.

Harvesters says it saw a spike in demand for its services early in the pandemic and it continues to see increases of about 40%, however, it is even more worried as the support it has been getting from the CARES Act is about to expire.

The program says, even before recent spikes in COVID-19 cases became apparent, Feeding America foretold Harvesters’ service area would increase by 42% at least through the end of 2020. It says what is even more worrisome is that the number of children facing food insecurity would increase by 59%.

Harvesters says it cannot respond to the increased level of need on its own due to its network agency, The Community Food Network, distributing record amounts of food, about 1.5 million pounds a week. It says for every meal it provides, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides nine more.

According to Harvesters, the charitable sector cannot compare to the reach and efficiency of the SNAP program. It says it is imperative for Congress to invest in the public to meet the enormous need for nutrition programs.

According to the program, the HEALS Act should provide more support for the most vulnerable residents by increasing SNAP benefits by 15% and increasing monthly benefits to $30 a month. It says temporary SNAP increases helped millions of families during the Great Recession and it can help while the country is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harvesters says the Senate should include a SNAP increase in the next COVID-19 bill to support families facing food insecurity throughout the country.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newman Regional Health Auxiliary awards $10,000 to scholarship recipients

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Newman Regional Health Auxiliary has awarded $10,000 in scholarships to five local students.

News

Topeka to see closure of 12th St.

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topekans who live on or around 12th St. will have to find alternate routes beginning in August.

News

Kansas sees 97 premises test positive for VSV

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has recorded positive cases of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus in 24 counties.

Forecast

Friday forecast: Hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out today, done with the flooding threat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Flooding does continue near rivers and creeks, use caution

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Manhattan man arrested for making threats with a gun

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
A Manhattan man is facing assault charges after police in Riley County say he threatened two people with a gun.

News

California man arrested after car stop in northwest Kansas pleads guilty to drug trafficking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 24-year-old California man who was arrested following a car stop in northwest Kansas pleaded guilty to drug trafficking Thursday in federal court in Wichita, authorities said.

News

Crews put out car fire early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Crews quickly extinguished a car fire early Friday on westbound Interstate 70, just east of the S.W. Gage Boulevard exit in west Topeka.

News

Crews put out car fire early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Buick Enclave was heavily damaged after it caught fire around 6:30 a.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 just east of the S.W. Gage Boulevard exit.

News

Man arrested after early-morning car chase on Friday in Lyon County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Reading man was arrested after a car chase early Friday in Lyon County, authorities said.