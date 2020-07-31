Advertisement

Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.

The camp followed disinfecting rules and required staff to wear masks, but campers didn’t have to wear face coverings. Health officials said “relatively large” groups of kids slept in the same cabin where they regularly sang and cheered, likely leading to spread.

Nearly 600 people were at the overnight camp, which was not named in the report by Georgia health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Media outlets reported a large outbreak occurred at the time at a YMCA camp at Lake Burton in Rabun County, near the state’s northern border with North Carolina.

Campers ranged in age from 6 to 19, and many of the staffers were teenagers. Cabins had between 16 to 26 people. The report said this was “relatively large” but doesn’t clearly say if it was too many. Health investigators did fault the camp for not opening enough windows and doors to increase circulation in buildings.

The report said a teenage staff member developed chills on the evening of June 22 and left the camp the following day.

The camp began sending campers home two days later when the staffer got a positive test result for coronavirus. The camp notified state health officials and closed the camp on June 27.

Test results were available for 344 people and 260 of them — about three-quarters — were positive.

The percentage of campers infected was higher among younger kids than older kids, the report found. It also was higher in kids who were at the camp for longer periods of time.

Officials recorded information about symptoms for only 136 kids. Of those, 100 reported symptoms — mostly fever, headache and sore throat.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas accents among least understood by smart home devices

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
If you’re from Kansas, chances are Alexa may have a hard time understanding you.

News

Trampoline park opens

Updated: moments ago
Leap held a ribbon cutting Friday morning.

News

KHP inspects buses in preparation for first day of school

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Highway Patrol will have troopers inspecting school buses to ensure safe travel for kids in preparation for the first day of school.

News

Restaurant thanks hospital workers

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Panda Express thanked employees at Stormont Vail with lunch.

Coronavirus

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

Latest News

News

Dunkin’ reintroduces Free Donut Fridays, introduces Free Coffee Mondays

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dunkin’ Donuts is reintroducing Free Donut Fridays and has introduced a new addition, Free Coffee Mondays for DD Perks members.

News

3rd and 4th St. to close in Topeka

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing 3rd and 4th St. for a mill and overlay of the streets.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Sunderland Foundation gifts Washburn University $1 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Washburn University has been given $1 million from the Sunderland Foundation.

National

DeGeneres apologizes to show’s staff amid workplace inquiry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
Steps are being taken to make several staffing changes and implement other steps, Warner Bros. said, without citing specifics.

News

Marshall votes no on Department of Defense Appropriations Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall has voted against the Department of Defense Appropriations Act.