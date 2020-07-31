Advertisement

Geary Co., Junction City crews fish truck from Milford Lake

Geary Co./Junction City crews fished a truck from Milford Lake after it rolled in. (Geary Co. Sheriff's Office)
Geary Co./Junction City crews fished a truck from Milford Lake after it rolled in. (Geary Co. Sheriff's Office)(Geary Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not a theft, but an accident, brought the Geary County/Junction City dive team to Milford Lake Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says a man was unloading his boat at Farnum Boat Ramp when his truck rolled into the water. It’s believed he did not get the truck fully in park.

The truck became submerged. The team pulled it out, but it will be a total loss.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at 10pm

Updated: 14 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

GOP Dist. 2 Candidate share what sets them apart

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake LaTurner and Dennis Taylor are challenging incumbent Steve Watkins in the Republican primary for the Dist. 2 Congressional seat

News

KU research examines plant and microbe interactions during drought

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
University of Kansas research is examining how plants and microbes interact and adapt during times of drought.

News

K-State researcher looking for African swine fever virus vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas State University Veterinary researcher is working with a company in South Korea to develop a vaccine for African swine fever virus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Few Americans worry of skin cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Only 34% of Americans worry of getting skin cancer.

News

Kansans prefer summer stay-cations during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
About half of Kansans are planning on skipping summer vacations and replacing them with stay-cations instead.

News

Driving through flooding can create danger for driver and damages to the car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Driving through high waters is not only dangerous for the driver and can damage the car.

News

13 News at Six - Cars Stalled Flooding

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at Six - Many people on the streets now have car troubles from driving through high waters.

News

Judge orders Mays to serve full sentence in murder case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Shane Andrew Mays, 22, the last of five defendants charged in the brutal 2017 slayings of two men and one woman in a North Topeka bungalow, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to reduced charges, then sought probation on his remaining prison time in the case.

News

Wichita County contemplating LEMA Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has scheduled a hearing for Wichita County to plead its case on a new LEMA Plan.