Geary Co., Junction City crews fish truck from Milford Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not a theft, but an accident, brought the Geary County/Junction City dive team to Milford Lake Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says a man was unloading his boat at Farnum Boat Ramp when his truck rolled into the water. It’s believed he did not get the truck fully in park.

The truck became submerged. The team pulled it out, but it will be a total loss.

No one was hurt.

