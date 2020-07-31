Advertisement

Friday night forecast: Hit and miss showers Saturday evening

Flooding does continue near rivers and creeks, use caution
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Isolated rain is possible this evening, but almost all of the area will be dry.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out especially if clouds are able to clear out quick enough. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Calm wind.

River/Creek Flooding Forecast: https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/river/?wfo=TOP

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

This Afternoon: While most models keep the area dry some models are still hinting at a few showers popping up this afternoon otherwise mostly dry and mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Can’t completely rule out showers near the Nebraska border after 5pm ahead of a cold front that will push through Saturday night however most spots will remain dry until after 7pm. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. Winds NW/N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Most of the rain will push through overnight however we may still be influenced from the backside of the storm system . This means there’s a small chance for showers or even t-storms Sunday mainly east of HWY 75. The bulk of the rain does stay in Missouri. Highs cooler in the upper 70s.

The comfortable temperatures continue to begin the week with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. The biggest question next week is will there be clouds early in the week to limit how warm it gets in the afternoon (or how warm it stays at night). As for the precipitation uncertainty there are indications of rain Wednesday however will keep it dry and hold off on the rain until Wednesday night into Thursday. The humidity isn’t expected to come up until Wednesday for a humid end to the week.

Taking Action:

  1. Despite rain chances today through Sunday, it’s not to the point where you need to cancel outdoor plans as most spots will be dry for the bulk of this time period. Just stay weather aware and remain updated on the forecast.
  2. Enjoy the unseasonably cool start to August!

