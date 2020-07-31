Friday forecast: Hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out today, done with the flooding threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two days worth of a flooding threat the weather pattern will be much calmer today. Even with a few hit and miss showers and even t-storms possible today and the weekend it will not be widespread and won’t be heavy at all. In fact most spots will get less than 0.20″ of additional rainfall through Sunday evening with a few isolated spots up to 0.50″.

Temperature wise, highs remain in the mid 70s to mid 80s for the bulk of the next 8 days with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s as we start the month of August unseasonably cool.

River/Creek Flooding Forecast: https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/river/?wfo=TOP

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Rain lingers southeast of the turnpike this morning however by this afternoon a few isolated showers or a t-storm can’t be ruled out anywhere in northeast KS. Most spots will remain dry. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Can’t completely rule out showers near the Nebraska border after 5pm ahead of a cold front that will push through Saturday night however most spots will remain dry until after 7pm. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. Winds NW/N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Most of the rain will push through overnight however we may still be influenced from the backside of the storm system. This means there’s a small chance for showers or even t-storms Sunday mainly east of HWY 75. The bulk of the rain does stay in Missouri. Highs cooler in the upper 70s.

The comfortable temperatures continue to begin the week with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. The biggest question next week is will there be clouds early in the week to limit how warm it gets in the afternoon (or how warm it stays at night). As for the precipitation uncertainty there are indications of rain Wednesday however will keep it dry and hold off on the rain until Wednesday night into Thursday. The humidity isn’t expected to come up until Wednesday for a humid end to the week.

Taking Action:

Despite rain chances today through Sunday, it’s not to the point where you need to cancel outdoor plans as most spots will be dry for the bulk of this time period. Just stay weather aware and remain updated on the forecast. Enjoy the unseasonably cool start to August!

