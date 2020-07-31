Former KHP Trooper Harrington says goodbye

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Harrington is saying goodbye after 29 years of service.

Former Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Harrington says he is bidding farewell to the KHP community and the Troopers Association, in a Facebook post, after being fired to make the department “as effective as possible.”

I am truly overwhelmed by the amount of love and support Josh and I have received from family, friends, the KHP... Posted by Scott Harrington on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

The Kansas State Troopers Association, however, says Trooper Harrington and a colleague were let go due to supporting women that had claimed Col. Herman Jones had sexually harassed them.

Harrington says he is overwhelmed by the love and support the community has shown him.

“Although I cannot find the words to adequately express my appreciation and gratitude, please know that I am thankful with my whole heart,” says Harrington.

Harrington says he is also thankful for the support of his family who has welcomed him home with open arms.

“Although the last year has been tumultuous, and I have witnessed so many awful things,” says Harrington. “My family never wavered in their support of me.”

Harrington says the KHP has played a meaningful role in his life, devoting 29 years to the Patrol. He says it will be difficult to embark on a new path but is looking back on his KHP chapter fondly.

“Although my career with the KHP has come to a rather unexpected end,” says Harrington. “My respect and admiration for the outstanding people that make the organization great will never wane. I have had endless opportunities to serve our great state in my career as a trooper, and I am a better man for it. I can only hope that our current and future troopers will continue to challenge the agency to do better, as they strive to serve all Kansans to the best of their abilities.”

According to Harrington, his parents thought him to treat others the way you want to be treated, be honest, stand up for what you believe in and do the right thing no matter the consequences. He says knowing he has stuck to these morals, especially in recent weeks, he will be able to move forward with peace in his heart and a clean conscience.

Harrington says he is praying for his sister, who is also on the KHP staff, hoping that God can help her navigate a toxic and hostile work environment.

The former Trooper says one lesson from his career at the KHP remains clear, “leadership is not and should not be defined by rank, power or privilege.” Harrington says leadership should be about willingness to put others first and make an investment in people.

“When you invest in another person, which so many kind people have done for me, you come to see the bigger picture,” says Harrington. “The point of life is not to serve yourself, the individual, rather it is to put yourself fon the line and to make sacrifices that contribute to the greater good.”

