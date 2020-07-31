Few Americans worry of skin cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only 34% of Americans worry of getting skin cancer.

Advanced Dermatology says it has recently conducted a survey and analyzed Google search trends to learn which states are most concerned with contracting skin cancer.

The study found that while 40% of Americans rarely wear sunscreen the number spikes dramatically during the summer when 70% use sunscreen.

Advanced Dermatology says what is even more disturbing is that 77% said they only use sunscreen for certain activities on summer days, such as hitting the beach.

The study says while 34% of Americans experienced a sunburn last year, 53% have never been checked for skin cancer, which is linked to being in the sun too long.

Advanced Dermatology says almost half of the states are not concerned about skin cancer including Kansas, Vermont, Idaho, Delaware and Montana where rates of skin cancer are the highest but have an average or low volume of search questions pertaining to the deadly disease.

For a look at the full report visit Advanced Dermatology’s website.

