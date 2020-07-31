Advertisement

Dunkin’ reintroduces Free Donut Fridays, introduces Free Coffee Mondays

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ Donuts is reintroducing Free Donut Fridays and has introduced a new addition, Free Coffee Mondays for DD Perks members.

Dunkin’ Donuts says it is launching Free Coffee Mondays and relaunching Free Donut Friday for DD Perks Rewards members, for a limited time in August.

The donut chain says for Free Coffee Mondays, a free cup of hot or iced coffee will be given to all DD Perks members with the purchase of a food item and will begin Aug. 3.

According to Dunkin’, Free Donut Fridays was introduced in March and continued through May and due to overwhelmingly positive feedback will be continued in August beginning Friday, Aug. 7. It says each DD Perks member will receive a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

“To show our appreciation to our DD Perks members, we’re offering them two extra moments of happiness during the week with our new Free Coffee Mondays offer and the return of our popular Free Donut Fridays,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Senior Vice President, Dunkin’ U.S. Digital Marketing. “Whether they need a little extra boost to kickstart their week or a sweet treat to celebrate the end of the week, we want our loyal guests to know we’ve got their backs when they may need it most.”

Dunkin’ says to take part in the events, DD Perks members can pay with an enrolled DD Card, scan their loyalty ID or order ahead with the Dunkin’ App. Those who are not currently DD Perks members can enroll here or on the Dunkin’ App.

