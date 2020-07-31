Dick & Pinky Barker Donor Wall unveiled at Wamego Hospital

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly two decades since the idea to honor contributors to the Wamego Hospital Foundation, Friday morning started with the unveiling of the new Dick & Pinky Barker Donor Wall at the Wamego Hospital.

The Donor wall is named after Dick & Pinky Barker, who contributed more than $300,000 to the Wamego Hospital upon Pinky’s death in 20-13.

The donor wall is just inside the main entrance to the hospital, and includes a monitor which will display patient stories and information on where the money contributed to the Wamego Hospital Foundation is being used.

The Donor wall showcases the names of families, individuals, and businesses who have made contributions to the Wamego Hospital Foundation since

“The piece has been thoughtfully designed to easily incorporate future gifts without disrupting the aesthetics. Displayed on the wall are contributions ranging in six incremental levels.” Wamego Hospital Foundation Board, president, Amy Flynn says.

Donor levels start as low as $100 and go to over $100,000 in contributions. You can contribute to the Wamego Hospital Foundation here.

