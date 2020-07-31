Advertisement

Dick & Pinky Barker Donor Wall unveiled at Wamego Hospital

Dick & Pinky Barker Donor Wall at Wamego Hospital unveiled
Dick & Pinky Barker Donor Wall at Wamego Hospital unveiled(Becky Goff)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly two decades since the idea to honor contributors to the Wamego Hospital Foundation, Friday morning started with the unveiling of the new Dick & Pinky Barker Donor Wall at the Wamego Hospital.

The Donor wall is named after Dick & Pinky Barker, who contributed more than $300,000 to the Wamego Hospital upon Pinky’s death in 20-13.

The donor wall is just inside the main entrance to the hospital, and includes a monitor which will display patient stories and information on where the money contributed to the Wamego Hospital Foundation is being used.

The Donor wall showcases the names of families, individuals, and businesses who have made contributions to the Wamego Hospital Foundation since

“The piece has been thoughtfully designed to easily incorporate future gifts without disrupting the aesthetics. Displayed on the wall are contributions ranging in six incremental levels.” Wamego Hospital Foundation Board, president, Amy Flynn says.

Donor levels start as low as $100 and go to over $100,000 in contributions. You can contribute to the Wamego Hospital Foundation here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 stresses importance of emergency funds

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of keeping a pile of emergency funds.

Local

3rd annual K-State ‘Vet Med ROCKS’ camp goes virtual

Updated: 38 minutes ago
If your child likes animals and thinks they might want to pursue veterinary medicine for their career path, the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine is offering a virtual camp this year, which starts next week.

News

K-State physicists take stop-action images of light-driven molecular reaction

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University physicists have taken stop-action images of light-driven molecular reactions.

News

Social media post helps Topeka dealership find stolen car

Updated: 48 minutes ago
13 News at Six

KSU 'Vet Med ROCKS' camp

Updated: 49 minutes ago
KSU 'Vet Med ROCKS' camp

Latest News

News

Local district answers how they'll respond to a COVID-19 case in school

Updated: 52 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

KU professor works to help IPV survivors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas professor is leading grants that will improve health for survivors of intimate partner violence.

News

Local district answers how they will respond to a COVID-19 case in school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
As district’s roll out reopening plans, one major question is how will they respond to a positive case of COVID-19 in a school.

News

Flood Cleanup

Updated: 1 hour ago
ServiceMaster is one of many companies helping repair and clean homes damaged from heavy rain in the past few days.

Forecast

Friday night forecast: Hit and miss showers Saturday evening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Flooding does continue near rivers and creeks, use caution