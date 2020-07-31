Crews put out car fire early Friday on I-70 in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a car fire early Friday on Interstate 70 in west Topeka, but not before the blaze caused heavy damage to the vehicle.

The blaze was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70, just east of the S.W. Gage Boulevard exit.

Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished the blaze, which heavily damaged a dark-gray Buick Enclave that had pulled over to the right -- or north -- shoulder of I-70.

The fire caused debris from the Buick to melt onto the roadway. Kansas Department of Transportation crews were called around 7:30 a.m. to assist with the clean-up at the scene.

No injuries were reported and traffic was allowed to travel through the area in a single lane as crews responded to the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

