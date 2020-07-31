Advertisement

California man arrested after car stop in northwest Kansas pleads guilty to drug trafficking

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man who was arrested following a car stop in northwest Kansas pleaded guilty to drug trafficking Thursday in federal court in Wichita, authorities said.

Mauricio Canas, 24, of Bermuda Dunes, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of using a phone in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister.

In his plea, Canas admitted that law enforcement officers stopped his car in Thomas County for a traffic violation. The officers found more than 9 pounds of fentanyl and more than 8 pounds of heroin in the car.

McAllister said investigators learned that when he was passing through Kansas, Canas was transporting the drugs from California to New York for distribution. McAllister said Canas used a phone to communicate with his contacts in New York.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 22.

Canas could face a penalty of up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the transportation charge. He also could face a penalty of up to four years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the other count.

