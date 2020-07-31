Advertisement

Body found at Konza Prairie identified

Nicole Grothe was last heard from July 18, 2020 and was believed to be on the Konza Prairie Nature Trail.
Nicole Grothe was last heard from July 18, 2020 and was believed to be on the Konza Prairie Nature Trail.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has identified the body of a woman they found at the Konza Prairie Nature Trail.

The Riley County Police Department says it has identified the body of 38-year-old Nicole Grothe which was found at the Konza Prairie Nature Trail on July 22, 2020.

RCPD says follow-up conducted by detectives and investigators around the scene revealed information suggesting they had found the body of the missing Manhattan woman and autopsy results confirmed the identification today, Friday, July 31.

RCPD says there is no indication of suspicious circumstances and an investigation is still ongoing.

