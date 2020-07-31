Axe and Ale holds grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The axe throwing trend has come to Topeka.

Axe and Ale, located at 115 SW 6th Ave, held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony July 31. Co-owner Lewis Spring says they offer six lanes for axe throwing, as well as a full bar and snacks. Spring says he already has several reservations booked and that he’s been eagerly anticipating opening day, calling it “a long time coming”.

Axe and Ale will be open from 4 pm to 9 pm Monday through Wednesday, 4 pm to 10 pm on Thursdays, 3 pm to 11 pm on Fridays, 10 am to 11 pm on Saturdays, and 12 pm to 9 pm on Sundays. You can find more information and reserve a lane on Axe and Ale’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.