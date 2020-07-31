Advertisement

Axe and Ale holds grand opening

Axe and Ale held their grand opening on July 31.
Axe and Ale held their grand opening on July 31.(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The axe throwing trend has come to Topeka.

Axe and Ale, located at 115 SW 6th Ave, held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony July 31. Co-owner Lewis Spring says they offer six lanes for axe throwing, as well as a full bar and snacks. Spring says he already has several reservations booked and that he’s been eagerly anticipating opening day, calling it “a long time coming”.

Axe and Ale will be open from 4 pm to 9 pm Monday through Wednesday, 4 pm to 10 pm on Thursdays, 3 pm to 11 pm on Fridays, 10 am to 11 pm on Saturdays, and 12 pm to 9 pm on Sundays. You can find more information and reserve a lane on Axe and Ale’s website.

