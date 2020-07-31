Ace Hardware stores celebrate Ace Bucket Days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Ace Hardware stores will be celebrating Ace Bucket Days.

Stormont Vail Health says customers at Topeka Ace Hardware stores that donate $5 to Children’s Miracle Network from July 31 to Aug. 2 will receive a five-gallin “Ace Cares for Kids” bucket.

The hospital says those that donate will also receive 20% off almost everything that can fit in the bucket.

According to the hospital, participating stores include Westlake Ace Hardware in Topeka, Midwest Ace Hardware in Manhattan and Junction City and Gibson’s Hardware Store in Clay Center.

Stormont Vail says every dollar earned from donations will help fund needed medical equipment, training and programs for the 46,000 kids Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil Clinics treat annually.

