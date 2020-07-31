3rd and 4th St. to close in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be closing 3rd and 4th St. for a mill and overlay of the streets.

The City of Topeka says Bettis will be closing 3rd and 4th St. for a mill and overlay project.

The City says 3rd St. will be closed from Frazier to Watson and 4t St. will be closed from Frazier to Saline.

According to the City, the project will start Monday, Aug. 3, around 8 a.m. and will last about two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.