Advertisement

Wichita County contemplating LEMA Plan

A hearing will take place to consider a LEMA plan for Wichita County
A hearing will take place to consider a LEMA plan for Wichita County(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has scheduled a hearing for Wichita County to plead its case on a new LEMA Plan.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it is holding a public hearing on Friday, Aug. 14, at 9 a.m. in Leoti to consider a new Local Enhanced Management area plan in Wichita County. It says the hearing will be a virtual hybrid and provide the opportunity for in-person oral statements and visual participation online.

The KDA says the Western Kansas Groundwater Management District No. 1 has recommended the approval of the LEMA which the Acting Chief Engineer of the KDA found acceptable for consideration. It says the first hearing will consider if the management plan satisfies requirements for establishing a LEMA and if they are met, a second hearing to consider proposals in the management plan will be scheduled.

The KDA says any resident may submit written or oral statements that will be included in the record of the hearing. It says in-person oral statements will be accepted at the public hearing at the St. Anthony Catholic Church Parish Hall. It says Oral statements may also be submitted online.

According to the Department, anyone that wishes to proved an online oral statement or make a visual presentation via Zoom must submit a request at least 24 hours in advance by notifying Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or by email at Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov.

The KDA says written statements can be submitted at the hearing, by emailing Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov or by faxing them to 785-564-6777 before Friday, Aug. 28.

For more information on the hearing or the proposed plan visit the KDA website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Few Americans worry of skin cancer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Only 34% of Americans worry of getting skin cancer.

News

Kansans prefer summer stay-cations during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
About half of Kansans are planning on skipping summer vacations and replacing them with stay-cations instead.

News

Driving through flooding can create danger for driver and damages to the car

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Driving through high waters is not only dangerous for the driver and can damage the car.

News

13 News at Six - Cars Stalled Flooding

Updated: 30 minutes ago
13 News at Six - Many people on the streets now have car troubles from driving through high waters.

News

Judge orders Mays to serve full sentence in murder case

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
Shane Andrew Mays, 22, the last of five defendants charged in the brutal 2017 slayings of two men and one woman in a North Topeka bungalow, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to reduced charges, then sought probation on his remaining prison time in the case.

Latest News

Local

USD 378 Riley County announces ‘Reopening Plan’ for 2020/21 school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
USD 378 Riley County school officials released the ‘Reopening Plan’ for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Social media post helps Topeka dealership find stolen car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
One man was arrested Wednesday in Jackson County after he dressed as a salesman and stole a vehicle from a Topeka dealership.

Local

USD 378 Riley County Reopening Plan(version 1)

Updated: 1 hour ago
USD 378 Riley County Reopening Plan(version 1)

News

KU expert advocates renaming of Confederate named US military posts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas expert is advocating the renaming of US military posts named after Confederate officers to memorialize them.

News

30th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for judge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominees for a judge vacancy in Sumner County.