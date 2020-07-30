Wichita County contemplating LEMA Plan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has scheduled a hearing for Wichita County to plead its case on a new LEMA Plan.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it is holding a public hearing on Friday, Aug. 14, at 9 a.m. in Leoti to consider a new Local Enhanced Management area plan in Wichita County. It says the hearing will be a virtual hybrid and provide the opportunity for in-person oral statements and visual participation online.

The KDA says the Western Kansas Groundwater Management District No. 1 has recommended the approval of the LEMA which the Acting Chief Engineer of the KDA found acceptable for consideration. It says the first hearing will consider if the management plan satisfies requirements for establishing a LEMA and if they are met, a second hearing to consider proposals in the management plan will be scheduled.

The KDA says any resident may submit written or oral statements that will be included in the record of the hearing. It says in-person oral statements will be accepted at the public hearing at the St. Anthony Catholic Church Parish Hall. It says Oral statements may also be submitted online.

According to the Department, anyone that wishes to proved an online oral statement or make a visual presentation via Zoom must submit a request at least 24 hours in advance by notifying Ronda Hutton at 785-564-6715 or by email at Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov.

The KDA says written statements can be submitted at the hearing, by emailing Ronda.Hutton@ks.gov or by faxing them to 785-564-6777 before Friday, Aug. 28.

For more information on the hearing or the proposed plan visit the KDA website.

