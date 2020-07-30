Wednesday’s Child: BreAnna

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - BreAnna is a happy, healthy, sweet and loving 13-year-old who is searching for her Forever Family.

She enjoys camping, horseback riding and going to horse camp. In fact, she’d love to ride horses for a living someday!

BreAnna also likes to cook, color, do arts and crafts and use her imagination. When it comes to imagining the best adoptive family for BreAnna, she’d do well a structured environment with clear expectations.

She’s hoping for a family who will love her, and support her in all areas of life. Her case worker adds BreAnna is a very sweet girl who enjoys making people happy.

If you think BreAnna could bring joy to your family, or to learn about other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to AdoptKSKids.org.

