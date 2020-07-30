USD 378 Riley County announces ‘Reopening Plan’ for 2020/21 school year

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 378 Riley County school officials released the ‘Reopening Plan’ for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students will return to school on Thursday, August 20th. Enrollment is open until August 13, 2020, however, parents and guardians who want their children to attend school using the ‘Remote Learning Environment’ will need to contact the building principal by August 12th.

Students enrolled via the online parent portal are automatically enrolled in the ‘On-site Learning Environment with enhanced safety protocols’ option.

Required face coverings, enhanced sanitation and social distancing practices will be put into place when possible to promote a safe environment for students and staff.

‘We humbly ask for your support, patience, kindness, and grace during this time. As a district, we are thankful for each and every one of you. We greatly appreciate your efforts in working with us as we move forward.'

Superintendent Cliff Williams says the district bought hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for each of the school facilities. Williams says school officials felt it was going to be too difficult for parents to have access to these materials. The district is consider an essential provider so they were able to purchase the sanitizing supplies.

The ‘Reopening Plan’ announced on July 30th is subject to change as the district will continually adjust to the changing nature of the current pandemic as well as directives from Riley County health officials.

The full reopening plan is available in the photo gallery.

