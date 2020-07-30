Topeka protester facing felony charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Topeka protest in June, one woman is facing a slew of charges related to vandalism and battery against law enforcement officers.

Kieth Henders, Acting District Attorney for the 3rd Judicial District, says he has charged Reahnna McBride with three counts of battery against a law enforcement officer, one count of incitement to riot and one count of criminal damage to property.

Henders says after a June 1 protest McBride was taken into custody for causing bodily harm to Lt. A Lieber, Trooper D Baldwin and Tropper D. Dusin.

Henders says McBride also faces charges of incitement to riot for urging others to join her and criminal damage to property for up to $25,000 by causing damage to a face shield and helmet.

McBrides next hearing is set for Sept. 24, 2020.

