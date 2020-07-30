Thursday forecast: More flooding possible today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another round of heavy rain is expected again today into tonight with flooding a big concern. As Topeka experienced yesterday most of the day was dry but in a span of a couple hours had a couple inches of rain (a daily record 2.53″ at Billard airport) that resulted in significant flooding and that could happen again today (may or may not be in Topeka but something to monitor for anywhere in northeast KS).

After the round of heavy rain today and tonight the chance of heavy rain significantly decreases the rest of the 8 day forecast however several chances are possible. This includes tomorrow especially in the morning and this weekend. Temperature wise we just have to get through the warm and muggy conditions again today with the humidity gradually decreasing tomorrow. This will set-up the first week of August unusually cool with low humidity especially for summer standards.

River Flooding Forecast: https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/river/?wfo=TOP

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Isolated showers and t-storms this morning but similar to yesterday the coverage of showers/storms will increase by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Heavy rain again today, even if you're not in the watch be mindful of flooding including Topeka especially after yesterday (WIBW)

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds NE/N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: There does remain uncertainty on how long the rain lingers with some models mostly dry during the day while other models keep the rain in through early afternoon. Right now will keep the rain chance in with the highest chance in the morning and mainly south of I-70 but will adjust the forecast as needed based on how quickly the rain from overnight moves out. Highs around 80°. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

This weekend will be nice for August standards with low-mid 60s for lows and low 80s for lows. As a cold front pushes through Saturday night that will bring a few showers/storms to the area. As of now will keep the highest chance of rain mainly at night however there is a chance rain could affect some areas late Saturday afternoon and/or Sunday morning so check back for further details on this.

Next week’s unusual start to August continues with unseasonably cool temperatures as lows will be around 60° possibly in the 50s for some and highs generally around 80° with 70s for some areas. Right one the highest chance for rain isn’t until Wednesday night into Thursday however one of the models is indicating a slight chance of rain Monday afternoon.

Taking Action:

Watch out for flooding today/tonight. It doesn’t take long if the rain is heavy enough to create problems on the roads. With the set-up looking similar to yesterday with several spots dry for most of the day, it’s uncertain when rain would move into your particular area so monitoring the radar if you have to be outside is the best recommendation. While the bulk of the rain this weekend will fall at night, do not be surprised if some areas get showers/storms late Saturday afternoon or lingers into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.