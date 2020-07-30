OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three new COVID-19 cases could be connected to Osage City Senior Center, according to KVOE Radio.

Osage County officials on Wednesday afternoon reported five new active coronavirus cases.

According to the Osage County Health Department, three of those cases could be connected to attendance at the Osage County Senior Center, located at 604 Market St. in Osage City.

Two of those cases include individuals who are currently hospitalized.

The Osage County Health Department is urging anyone who may have visited the center between July 20 and 27 to self-quarantine for 14 days beginning immediately and monitor themselves for potential COVID-19 symptoms.

KVOE reports the Osage County Health Department is in the process of conducting contact tracing for any individuals who may have had direct contact with positive patients.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.