“The COVID corner” defines frequently used terms during COVID-19 pandemic

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County Commission has supported an informational feature, providing educational information to help explain different terms being used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID corner” written by Pottawatomie County Public Information Officer, Crystal Malchose, is an update for county residents with the goal to spread information and decrease confusion.

This week’s informational topic is defining what is meant by “people at increased risk” or “high-risk individuals” when discussing who should be taking extra precautions.

Malchose quotes information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with John Hopkins Medicine and others, who have provided information on people of increased risk of contagious diseases, illnesses and viruses, such as COVID-19.

From the CDC website, the following conditions might increase the risk of contracting COVID-19:

-Older adults: being 85 years of age or older, is the age range among the greatest risk for severe illness due to COVID-19.

-People of any age with certain pre-existing medical conditions are also at increased risk:

-COPD

-Chronic Kidney Disease

-Compromised Immune System (due to sold organ transplant)

-Cancer

-Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

-Heart Disease

-Sickle Cell Disease

-People with the following conditions may be at an increased risk for COVID-19:

-Asthma

-Thalassemia

-Compromised Immune System (due to blood or bone marrow transplant; or other immune deficiency

-Cystic Fibrosis

-Pregnancy

-Hypertension

-Cerebrovascular Disease

-Liver Disease

-Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

-Pulmonary Fibrosis

-Neurologic conditions (such as dementia)

-Smoking

Malchose notes the best advice for “high-risk individuals”, according to the CDC, includes education on how the virus spreads; wash hands frequently; avoid close contact with others, especially those who are sick; cover your mouth and nose with a face covering; and monitor your daily health.

Continue to monitor yourself for symptoms, take your temperature daily and follow guidelines provided by the CDC or contact your primary care physician, if you develop symptoms or have questions regarding your medical condition.

