Stone Temple Pilots to perform debut album ‘Core’ live

‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The Stone Temple Pilots are bringing their live show to online audiences on Friday.

The band will be performing their debut album “Core” on Nugs TV.

“I realize we do play a lot of those songs live … but to be able to do it as a complete body of work in its entirety, was very cool to do that,” STP bassist Robert DeLeo. “I thought, ‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’”

This will be the first the band has performed ‘Core’ in its entirety since its early days. STP formed in San Diego in 1989 and signed a record deal three years later.

“When we first started touring in ’92, it was really all the material we had,” DeLeo said. “We would play … the 10 or so songs that are on that record and that was our repertoire.”

“Core” won the band the best hard rock performance Grammy in 1994 and contains some of their biggest hits, including “Plush.”

In addition to the Friday night concert, which streams at 8 p.m. Eastern, STP will also be releasing audio of past concerts through Nugs TV.

The pay-per-view webcast is $9.99.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

