State Finance Council approves $254 million for COVID-19 relief

Second wave of federal funding flooding both rural and urban areas
The State Finance Council votes unanimously in favor of a settlement involving the state’s foster care system in a suit on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than a quarter-billion dollars has been approved to help Kansans affected by COVID-19.

The State Finance Council unanimously approved the $254,444,991 proposal recommended by the Executive Committee of the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Taskforce, or SPARK.

$100,909,138 will go to Public Health, $78,600,00 will be for Economic Development, $74,935,773 will be for Education, and the remaining $60,000,000 has been earmarked for Connectivity.

SPARK Chair Lyle Butler says the committee will reconsider the Connectivity proposals after the Legislative Budget Committee meets on August 3rd.

Butler said stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide more input on the proposals at that time.

This is the second wave of funding from the more than $1 billion Kansas received through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The first allotment included $400 million dollars to Kansas Counties.

