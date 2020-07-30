Six indicted in 2019 kidnapping case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kan., court has indicted six people in relation to a 2019 kidnapping case.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a grand jury in Kansas City has indicted six people in relation to a kidnapping case in Wyandotte County in 2019.

McAllister says the indictment builds on a previous indictment that was sealed in 2019 alleging the kidnapping took place in April in Wyandotte County and only identifies the victim as D.B.

McAllister says the federal penalty for kidnapping is up to life in prison. He says the following have been charged in the case:

David Carr , 34, Kansas City, Kan., one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of brandishing a firearm during the crime (count four).

Brandon West , 34, Kansas City, Kan., one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of receiving and possessing ransom money (count two), one count of brandishing a firearm during the crime (count four).

Randi Serna, 30, Wichita, Kan., one count of kidnapping (count one).

Brian Spaulding, 30, Mission, Kan., one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of discharging a shotgun during the crime (count three).

Michael Huggins , 39, one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of receiving and possessing ransom money (count two),

James Michael Poterbin, 44, one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of brandishing a firearm during the crime (count four).

According to McAllister, if convicted, each could face kidnapping penalties which hold life in prison and a fine of $250,000, receiving ransom money penalties which hold up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 and brandishing firearm penalties which hold no less than five years and a fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.