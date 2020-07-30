Advertisement

Six indicted in 2019 kidnapping case

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kan., court has indicted six people in relation to a 2019 kidnapping case.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a grand jury in Kansas City has indicted six people in relation to a kidnapping case in Wyandotte County in 2019.

McAllister says the indictment builds on a previous indictment that was sealed in 2019 alleging the kidnapping took place in April in Wyandotte County and only identifies the victim as D.B.

McAllister says the federal penalty for kidnapping is up to life in prison. He says the following have been charged in the case:

  • David Carr, 34, Kansas City, Kan., one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of brandishing a firearm during the crime (count four).
  • Brandon West, 34, Kansas City, Kan., one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of receiving and possessing ransom money (count two), one count of brandishing a firearm during the crime (count four).
  • Randi Serna, 30, Wichita, Kan., one count of kidnapping (count one).
  • Brian Spaulding, 30, Mission, Kan., one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of discharging a shotgun during the crime (count three).
  • Michael Huggins, 39, one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of receiving and possessing ransom money (count two),
  • James Michael Poterbin, 44, one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of brandishing a firearm during the crime (count four).

According to McAllister, if convicted, each could face kidnapping penalties which hold life in prison and a fine of $250,000, receiving ransom money penalties which hold up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 and brandishing firearm penalties which hold no less than five years and a fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KU studies digital homelessness during COVID-19

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is studying digital homelessness and how COVID-19 has affected this.

News

Kansas Board of Law Examiners meets two new members

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed two people to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.

News

2020 Tap That Brew Festival canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 2020 Tap That Brew Festival in Topeka has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Forecast

Flash flood risk continues through tonight

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Flash Flood Watch for all of northeast Kansas through Friday morning.

Latest News

News

Agribusiness Custom Rates Survey released

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has released its Custom Rates Survey.

News

Quincy and Monroe to close in Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing Quincy and Monroe on Thursday, July 30, for sewer pumping.

News

Marshall Tour to stop in Manhattan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall’s Campaign Countdown Tour will be making a stop in Manhattan.

Local

“The COVID corner” defines frequently used terms during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Pottawatomie County Commission has supported an informational feature, providing educational information to help explain different terms being used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Topeka protester facing felony charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
After a Topeka protest in June, one woman is facing a slew of charges related to vandalism and battery against law enforcement officers.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. reports fifth COVID-19 related death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is reporting a fifth COVID-19 related death.