Riley Co. reports fifth COVID-19 related death

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting a fifth COVID-19 related death.

The Riley County Health Department says it was notified on Thursday, July 30, that an 80-year-old male has died after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Meadowlark Hills outbreak in Manhattan.

RCHD says a total of eight positive cases have been associated with this outbreak, however, this is the first death. It says others that tested positive initially have since tested negative and a total of 80 residents and staff were tested with no additional positives.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “We know the loss of a loved one is a painful experience and our hearts are with you. Our community has worked together to slow the spread of coronavirus and I ask all of you to please continue to take precautions so we can help prevent further tragedy.”

RCHD says the county also has four new positive cases since Wednesday, July 29, and one more recovery, bringing the totals up to five deaths, 103 active cases and 337 recovered.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is now caring for four positive patients and has no persons under investigation. It says none of its positive patients are currently on a ventilator.

RCHD also says Local Health Order 16 went into effect on Thursday morning and provides opportunities for mass gatherings with over 50 people, but less than 2,000, through a permit process. Those who wish to host an event with more than 50 people should fill out a request form here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.