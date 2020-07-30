Quincy and Monroe to close in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will be closing Quincy and Monroe on Thursday, July 30, for sewer pumping.

The City of Topeka says it is beginning bypass pumping of the sanitary sewer along the south side of Crane from Kansas Ave. to Madison.

According to the City, the line will run across Qunicy and Monroe, so both will need to be closed, with no access to or from Crane.

The City says it is expecting work to start on the project Thursday, July 30 and is not expected to be completed until around the end of September.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.