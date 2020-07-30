Advertisement

Police arrest person of interest in July 16 shooting

By Dylan Olsen
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a person connected to a recent shooting that injured one person.

Police arrested Michael Shadoan, 35, of Topeka, in the 1500 BLK of SE 10th St. around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Shadoan was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an Aggravated Battery charge.

TPD said he’s a person of interest in the July 16th shooting of 55-year-old Michael Brown.

Brown was found in an alley in the 600 blk of SW Taylor -- he had a wound to his abdomen, considered life-threatening.

