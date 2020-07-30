Police arrest person of interest in July 16 shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a person connected to a recent shooting that injured one person.
Police arrested Michael Shadoan, 35, of Topeka, in the 1500 BLK of SE 10th St. around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.
Shadoan was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an Aggravated Battery charge.
TPD said he’s a person of interest in the July 16th shooting of 55-year-old Michael Brown.
Brown was found in an alley in the 600 blk of SW Taylor -- he had a wound to his abdomen, considered life-threatening.
