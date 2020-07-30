Marshall urges Kansans to complete Census

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall is urging Kansans to complete the 2020 Census.

Congressman Roger Marshall says the Census impacts the number of funding communities receive, how they plan and how representation is determined at State and Federal Levels.

“The Census is a small way for Kansans, no matter where they live, to have a big impact in their community,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “Our founding fathers realized that the information gleaned by counting the citizens of this great country could help make important decisions regarding where to direct federal funding and how to best support all Americans. Schools, libraries, fire departments, and other vital social services are impacted by information collected by the census, which is why it’s important for every Kansan to participate. Every American counts.”

According to Marshall, U.S. Census workers and volunteers are currently working to ensure all Kansans are counted in the once a decade population count of the United States. He says he is encouraging residents to participate in the census to ensure communities receive the resources they need.

“The Census is so much more than a headcount – it will determine how much funding Kansas communities receive for critical areas like health care, education, infrastructure and more for the next decade. That’s why it’s so important for Kansans to fill out their census, so our communities can receive the support they need. It only takes a few minutes, but the impact will be felt for years,” said Representative Sharice Davids.

Marshall says federal funds, grants and support to states are based on their population, which is why participating in the census is so vital. He says when residents respond, it helps Kansas communities ensure they receive a fair and equitable share of the funding Congress provides to states.

“In our representative form of government, it’s critical to know where and how many of our citizens live throughout this great nation. To do that, our founders wisely put in place a decennial census to make sure all Americans are counted for fair representation and funding allotments,” said Rep. Estes. “The impact on each Kansas household is great, and we only have one opportunity every 10 years to make sure our voices are heard for the next decade. All Kansans need to be counted.”

According to Marshall, the result of the census helps to also determine how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Critical federal resources that go toward schools, law enforcement, and other community services hinge on the results of a fully completed census. I urge all Kansans to ensure their families are accurately counted by filling out the 2020 census,” said Congressman Steve Watkins.

It is not too late to complete a 2020 Census form which can be completed by mail, by calling 844-330-2020 or online.

