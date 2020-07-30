Marshall Tour to stop in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Roger Marshall’s Campaign Countdown Tour will be making a stop in Manhattan.

Congressman Roger Marshall says his Campaign Countdown Tour will make a stop in Manhattan on Aug. 1, at Long’s Park.

Marshall says he is hitting the road for a four-day, 19-stop Campaign Countdown Tour. He says he will be in Manhattan from 9:30 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.

Marshall says he is inviting the public to come to listen to the discussion of his mission to bring commonsense Kansas values to the U.S. Senate.

Marshall says he is the only candidate to be endorsed by Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Livestock Association and Kansans for Life.

