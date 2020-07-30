Advertisement

Manhattan launches Safe & Open Campaign

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has launched its Safe & Open Campaign.

The City of Manhattan says businesses, organizational and residents can now take a pledge online promoting safety in the community by following recommended health safety practices.

The City says anyone who takes the pledge will receive a verification badge and other marketing materials they will be able to display to signal their commitment to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

According to the City, businesses and organizations that participate will be added to its MHK Safe and Open website in Manhattan and the Flint Hills Safe and Open website in the Flint Hills region.

The City says Safe & Open shows a commitment that businesses, organizations and residents take against the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. It says Safe & Open can also be used as a tool to guide residents to businesses following the safest practices.

According to the City, the goal is when people see the Safe & Open logo, they will know those businesses and organizations have made a commitment to help protect their communities.

“The goal is to promote safety and keep Manhattan Safe and Open by doing everything we can to slow the spread of the virus,” said City of Manhattan Assistant City Manager Dennis Marstall. “By sharing information about safety practices, the campaign also empowers consumers to make informed choices about where to do business.”

The City says the pledge for businesses and organizations include a commitment to do the following:

  • Encourage physical distancing
  • Limit the number of people allowed inside to make it possible to maintain 6-ft of distance
  • Arrange workspaces so employees can stay at least 6-ft apart
  • Limit staff contact with customers
  • Adopt and implement enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures specifically designed to combat the transmission of COVID-19

The City says those taking an individual pledge means they are committing to:

  • Stay home if sick
  • Maintain at least 6-ft of distance in public
  • Cover nose and mouth with a cloth mask in public situations, both indoors and outdoors, if it is difficult to maintain 6-ft of distance
  • Frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available

The City says the campaign officially launches on Thursday, July 30, and eight organizations have already signed up: Arrow Coffee, In Motion Dance Company, Loving Arms Child Care and Preschool, Manhattan Fit Body Boot Camp, New Boston Creative Group, Pool House Kitchen & Bar, Sunflower Pet Supplies and The Well.

“We are happy to share the campaign with any local communities,” said Marstall. “The more participants, the better.”

