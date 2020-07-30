Man taken into custody after standoff near 10th and Locust

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was taken into custody during a standoff near 10th and Locust.

Law enforcement, comprised of officers from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals, surrounded a home in the area and announced they had a warrant for the individual’s arrest.

The individual refused to come out of the home. Officers eventually entered the home and brought him out.

Police haven’t provided any details on the incident.

