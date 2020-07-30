KU studies digital homelessness during COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas is studying digital homelessness and how COVID-19 has affected this.

The University of Kansas says its researchers are studying digital homelessness and how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting those that do not have easy access to the internet.

According to the University, before the pandemic, those without immediate access to internet would use local libraries for those services, but many of these locations have closed or restricted access during lockdowns.

“The folks we’re focused on don’t have a ‘digital home,’” said Bill Staples, principal investigator on the project, professor emeritus of sociology and director of the Surveillance Studies Research Center. “That is, their computing lives are resource-limited, transient, less private and more vulnerable to digital threats than those who own computers and access the web through broadband at their residences. When libraries closed, they were locked out of a digital life most of us take for granted.”

Staples says he and his colleagues want to find out how those experiencing digital homelessness are coping.

“There’s anecdotal information about libraries pumping Wi-Fi out into the parking lots,” he said. “Some libraries are helping, but we need to take a systematic look at what is going on.”

Staples says the research team is led by himself, Perry Alexander, AT&T Foundation Distinguished Professor of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science and director of the Information and Telecommunication Center and Drew Davidson, assistant professor of electrical engineering & computer science.

KU says the scholars had already been awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation for Safeguarding and Enhancing the Experience of Public Internet Use, which was funded by NSF’s Secure and Trustworthy Cyberspace program. It says the two-year, $516,000 grant will support research into how people using public internet resources navigate the internet and what security threats they face.

The NSF says it is now awarding the team an additional Rapid Response Research grant of $200,000 in order to see how the pandemic has affected this type of internet user.

“We’re trying to get a before, during and after snapshot” of how the issue has evolved with the onset of the pandemic, Staples said.

According to the University, about 30% of Americans lack access to broadband at home researchers say may be a result of and contributing to widening economic inequalities.

“I think this is an understudied population, and as such is a population that hasn’t been fully considered in the computing landscape,” Davidson said. “There’s an assumption as our lives move online that everybody can keep up, and that’s not the case. It’s important because the need is so great.”

“These people are digitally marginalized, socially and economically disadvantaged in a society in which internet has become a needed utility,” Staples said. “They cannot simply ‘work from home’ or e-learn new skills, nor can their children shift to ‘distance learning’ as millions have been asked to do. It’s like trying to get by without electricity in your house. It makes their lives that much more difficult and challenging.”

Staples says the study will have three points of data collection. He says researchers will observe those at the Lawrence Public Library, which has restored limited access to its computers, and they will survey and interview some about their experiences.

Researchers also say they will send an online survey to a representative sample of library directors throughout the country to collect data on library policies and practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also say they will compile related stores from news sources throughout the nation to capture what journalists have found happening in their communities.

The team says its ultimate goal is to offer new tools to those who use public internet, including the development of a device it calls PUPS, public user privacy and security. They say the device is an isolated, portable, virtual computing environment on a USB stick that has been designed to provide a digital home to users.

The team says it will also look at non-technical solutions as they examine the scape of the issue more closely from an engineering and sociological perspective.

“I’m really happy we have this multidisciplinary team,” Davidson said. “I think there’s a lot of good that can be done.”

More information on the team’s results can be found on the project’s website.

