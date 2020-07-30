KU expert advocates renaming of Confederate named US military posts

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A University of Kansas expert is advocating the renaming of US military posts named after Confederate officers to memorialize them.

Michael Hill says while serving for six years in the U.S. Army, he trained at Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia and Fort Polk in Louisiana.

“For all that the Army does to try to educate soldiers and build ‘esprit de corps,’ I never was stationed at or visited a post where anyone discussed who the post was actually named after,” said Hill, a former Army paratrooper and a doctoral student in history at the University of Kansas.

Hill says after learning the bases were named after Confederate generals, who he considers “absolute traitors,” he decided to research the history of how and why this came to be. He says his article A Question of Treason? Confederate Generals and U.S. Army Post Names” appears in The Journal of America’s Military Past.

According to Hill, there are currently eight Army posts named after Confederate officers and all reside in the former Confederate States. He says all are now being scrutinized as many have pressured for the sizes to be renamed.

“In naming, and perhaps more importantly, maintaining Confederate-named posts, the federal government serves as an advocate for slavery and those who sought to rupture the country,” says Hill. “It requires a romantic reading of the Civil War to conceive of these Confederate-named posts as anything other than an insult to the memories of those who fought and died to preserve the nation and destroy slavery.”

Hill says lost cause ideology is dredging up the system endured for so long due to the George Floyd protests.

“It’s an interpretation of the Civil War initially put forward by ex-Confederates themselves that took root in the entire country. Largely through the work of organizations such as the United Daughters of the Confederacy, this had a great influence over school textbooks and things like that. They just basically ignored the role that slavery played in the Civil War,” he said.

Hill says many Americans may have been raised with many different ideologies of the South’s role in the Civil War.

“We have to remember that Southerners were the first Americans to lose a war,” Hill said. “They believed slavery was an institution created by God for the betterment of human beings, and they believed God was on their side. So when they lost, clearly God had abandoned them. They knew if they didn’t do something to shape history, then history would remember them in a negative light.”

Hill says he became interested in the topic while working on his master’s degree in history by reading a book called “Ordeal By Fire: The Civil War and Reconstruction” by James McPherson. He says he ran across a passage about Confederate general Braxton Bragg.

“Having been in the airborne myself – and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is the home of the airborne — all of a sudden it dawned on me. ‘Wait a second. This is that guy!” he said.

Hill says the topic was the foundation for his thesis which was completed in 2013.

Hill says as an Army brat born in D.C., he called numerous places home, and now, in his sixth year at KU, his research focuses on U.S. Empire, the North American West and U.S. foreign relations which he says all tie closely together.

Hill says he isn’t surprised it took so long for society to actively reevaluate whether military posts should be named after Confederate generals, but is pleased it is now up for debate.

“I was hoping that at some point our country would be willing to have this conversation. I don’t know if we’re necessarily willing to have it so much as being forced to have it – which is a good thing, I suppose,” he said. “I hope it complicates our understanding of what on the surface seemed like a fairly straightforward process. Maybe this will make people reconsider their position.”

Hill says five years from now his gut says there will not be any more military bases with names deriving from Conferedate officers, but he also says he is not willing to bet on that.

