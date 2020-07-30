Advertisement

KSHSAA responds to vote overruling fall sports changes

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The propositions outlined by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) was overruled 5-4.

“I don’t know if it was a surprise as much as just a confirmation of how difficult this decision is.” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said.

KSHSAA’s proposal, voted down Tuesday, aimed to push back the start date for some fall sports competition.

“It was just a minor delay, a tweak to the schedule.” Faflick said. “But even that provided a lot of discussion, a lot of thought and a lot of input generated over the past few weeks.”

Faflick said a number of factors played into the final vote. The main being how important sports are to schools.

“I think it’s shows that people value and understand the importance of interscholastic activities and the benefit for kids.” Faflick said.

Some schools felt it's important to not delay a return to the field because the pandemic could quickly take away any chance of competition.

“Some of our board members weighted on their mind was that if we start sooner there’s a better chance we’ll get some games in because the end of the season is in jeopardy.” Faflick said. “Actually, every game’s in jeopardy because of the potential of rolling cancellations, depending upon how COVID-19 is impacting the respective school community. And it may not be yours, it may be an opposing school that you’re scheduled to play.”

But, even as this plan rolls out, everything could change.

“One thing that we know is that every plan that has been made has been modified, adjusted in some way, shape and form.” Faflick said. “I anticipate that we’ll continue to adjust. We’ll continue to monitor data, uh, and we’ll be able to respond as appropriate at that time.”

