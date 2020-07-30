Advertisement

KDHE issues warnings, watches for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes

(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued warnings and watches for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism say they have issued a list of warnings and watches for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae blooms.

The KDHE says the list is as follows:

  • Warning
    • Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County
    • Milford Lake Zone B and C, Geary County
    • South Lake, Johnson County
  • Watch
    • Mission Lake, Brown County
    • Ford State Fishing Lake, Ford County
    • Gathering Pond, Geary County
    • Milford Lake Zone A, Geary County
    • Tomahawk Park Lakes (all three), Johnson County
    • Unit G Marais des Cygnes Wildlife Area, Linn County
    • Peter Pan Pond, Lyon County (downgraded from warning)
    • Marion County Lake, Marion County (downgraded from warning)
    • Marion Reservoir, Marion County (downgraded from warning)
    • Overbrook City Lake, Osage County
    • Cheney Reservoir, Reno/Kingman/Sedgwick Counties (downgraded from warning)
    • Rooks State Fishing Lake, Rooks County (new)
    • Webster Reservoir, Rooks County
    • Rock Garden Pond, Shawnee County
  • Advisories that have been lifted effective July 30:
    • Elkhorn Lake, Jackson County
    • Wilderness Lake, Johnson County
    • Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County

The KDHE says it warning protocols are as follows:

  • Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
  • Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
  • Water contact should be avoided.
  • Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
  • Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
  • If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
  • Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

The KDHE says watch protocols are as follows:

  • Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.
  • Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.
  • Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.
  • Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.
  • Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

The KDHE says it investigates bodies of water that are publicly accessible for blue-green algae when it receives reports of potential algae blooms in state lakes. It says based on credible observation and sampling it reports on potentially harmful conditions.

