KDHE issues warnings, watches for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued warnings and watches for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism say they have issued a list of warnings and watches for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae blooms.

The KDHE says the list is as follows:

Warning Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County Milford Lake Zone B and C, Geary County South Lake, Johnson County

Watch Mission Lake, Brown County Ford State Fishing Lake, Ford County Gathering Pond, Geary County Milford Lake Zone A, Geary County Tomahawk Park Lakes (all three), Johnson County Unit G Marais des Cygnes Wildlife Area, Linn County Peter Pan Pond, Lyon County (downgraded from warning) Marion County Lake, Marion County (downgraded from warning) Marion Reservoir, Marion County (downgraded from warning) Overbrook City Lake, Osage County Cheney Reservoir, Reno/Kingman/Sedgwick Counties (downgraded from warning) Rooks State Fishing Lake, Rooks County (new) Webster Reservoir, Rooks County Rock Garden Pond, Shawnee County

Advisories that have been lifted effective July 30: Elkhorn Lake, Jackson County Wilderness Lake, Johnson County Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County



The KDHE says it warning protocols are as follows:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

The KDHE says watch protocols are as follows:

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

The KDHE says it investigates bodies of water that are publicly accessible for blue-green algae when it receives reports of potential algae blooms in state lakes. It says based on credible observation and sampling it reports on potentially harmful conditions.

