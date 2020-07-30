Kansas Geography Bee taps our Good Kid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Geographic Society named Jack Fincham, a 4th grader at USD 345 North Fairview Elementary, as one of the semifinalists eligible to compete in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition. The contest was planned for the EIsenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene, Kansas on Friday, March 27th, but was cancelled due to COVID concerns this year. The Nationals in Washington were also not held for this year. But we hope Jack can sharpen his Geography skills and make a strong run in 2021 as a 5th Grader.

To determine each school champion, GeoBee competitions were held in schools throughout the state with students in the fourth through eighth grades. This year, 2.4 million students competed in the GeoBee, with 8,660 students becoming school champions.

State champions receive a medal, $1,000 in cash, and other prizes, as well as the trip to Washington, D.C., to represent their state in the National Championship -- competing for another cash prize, awards and college scholarships.

The National Champion next year will receive a $25,000 college scholarship, $1,000 in cash, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll. Give it another try, Jack! And happy to give you a shoutout as our Good Kid.

