Advertisement

Kansas Geography Bee taps our Good Kid

Good Kid Jack Fincham was tapped to compete in National Geographic's GeoBee this year.
Good Kid Jack Fincham was tapped to compete in National Geographic's GeoBee this year.(USD 345 | USD 345)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Geographic Society named Jack Fincham, a 4th grader at USD 345 North Fairview Elementary, as one of the semifinalists eligible to compete in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition. The contest was planned for the EIsenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene, Kansas on Friday, March 27th, but was cancelled due to COVID concerns this year. The Nationals in Washington were also not held for this year. But we hope Jack can sharpen his Geography skills and make a strong run in 2021 as a 5th Grader.

To determine each school champion, GeoBee competitions were held in schools throughout the state with students in the fourth through eighth grades. This year, 2.4 million students competed in the GeoBee, with 8,660 students becoming school champions.

State champions receive a medal, $1,000 in cash, and other prizes, as well as the trip to Washington, D.C., to represent their state in the National Championship -- competing for another cash prize, awards and college scholarships.

The National Champion next year will receive a $25,000 college scholarship, $1,000 in cash, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll. Give it another try, Jack! And happy to give you a shoutout as our Good Kid.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alta Vista Meat Locker employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Alta Vista Meat Locker is implementing tighter COVID-19 precautions after an employee has tested positive for the deadly virus.

News

Standoff on SE 10th and Locust

Updated: 26 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Shawnee Co. Emergency Management tells Topekans to stay home

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County Emergency Management is telling Topekans to stay home due to heavy flooding in the area.

News

TPD implements Walk-in Accident Reporting

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department has implemented a walk-in accident reporting phase due to flooding.

News

Flooding outside of WIBW

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Flooding outside of WIBW 13 News.

Latest News

News

New reports of flash flooding in Topeka Thursday, City says storm water system overwhelmed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Flash flooding is plaguing parts of Topeka roadways again on Thursday.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: More flooding possible today

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Coverage of rainfall will be increasing throughout the day

News

State Finance Council approves $254 million for COVID-19 relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
More than a quarter-billion dollars has been approved to help Kansans affected by COVID-19.

News

Jackson Heights graduate rides his way to a national championship

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Three new COVID-19 cases could be connected to Osage City Senior Center

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Authorities say three recent COVID-19 cases possibly are connected to the Osage City Senior Center.