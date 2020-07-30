Advertisement

Kansas Board of Law Examiners meets two new members

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed two people to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed Jacy Hurst of Lawrence and C. Edwards Watson of Wichita to five-year terms on the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.

The Court says Hurst is a lawyer and partner at Kutak Rock in Kansas City, Mo., and is succeeding Laura Ice, vice president and general counsel at Textron Financial Corp., in Wichita.

According to the Court, Watson is a lawyer and partner at Foulston Siefkin in Wichita and is succeeding Donald Peterson II, a lawyer at Graybill & Hazelwood in Wichita.

The Court says Hurst’s and Watson’s terms began July 1 and will end June 30, 2025.

The Court also says it appointed Carol Park, a lawyer at Schwartz & Park in Hays as the chair of the board and Molly Wood, a lawyer at Stevens & Brand in Lawrence as the vice-chair.

The Board says it is 10 members strong and is composed of lawyers and judges. It oversees all matters that relate to applications for admission, character and fitness, testing accommodations, temporary permits to practice and legal intern permits. It says its other members are as follows:

  • David Cooper, a partner at Fisher Patterson Sayler & Smith, Topeka;
  • Christina Holland, chief counsel for the Internal Revenue Service, Kansas City, Missouri;
  • Patrick Hughes, a lawyer at Adams Jones, Wichita;
  • Peter Johnston, a lawyer at Clark Mize & Linville, Salina;
  • Kansas Court of Appeals Judge Melissa Taylor Standridge; and

Larkin Walsh, a lawyer at Sharp Law, Prairie Village.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KU studies digital homelessness during COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is studying digital homelessness and how COVID-19 has affected this.

News

2020 Tap That Brew Festival canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 2020 Tap That Brew Festival in Topeka has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Forecast

Flash flood risk continues through tonight

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Flash Flood Watch for all of northeast Kansas through Friday morning.

News

Six indicted in 2019 kidnapping case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City, Kan., court has indicted six people in relation to a 2019 kidnapping case.

Latest News

News

Agribusiness Custom Rates Survey released

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has released its Custom Rates Survey.

News

Quincy and Monroe to close in Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka will be closing Quincy and Monroe on Thursday, July 30, for sewer pumping.

News

Marshall Tour to stop in Manhattan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall’s Campaign Countdown Tour will be making a stop in Manhattan.

Local

“The COVID corner” defines frequently used terms during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Pottawatomie County Commission has supported an informational feature, providing educational information to help explain different terms being used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Topeka protester facing felony charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
After a Topeka protest in June, one woman is facing a slew of charges related to vandalism and battery against law enforcement officers.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. reports fifth COVID-19 related death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is reporting a fifth COVID-19 related death.