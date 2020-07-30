Kansas Board of Law Examiners meets two new members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed two people to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed Jacy Hurst of Lawrence and C. Edwards Watson of Wichita to five-year terms on the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.

The Court says Hurst is a lawyer and partner at Kutak Rock in Kansas City, Mo., and is succeeding Laura Ice, vice president and general counsel at Textron Financial Corp., in Wichita.

According to the Court, Watson is a lawyer and partner at Foulston Siefkin in Wichita and is succeeding Donald Peterson II, a lawyer at Graybill & Hazelwood in Wichita.

The Court says Hurst’s and Watson’s terms began July 1 and will end June 30, 2025.

The Court also says it appointed Carol Park, a lawyer at Schwartz & Park in Hays as the chair of the board and Molly Wood, a lawyer at Stevens & Brand in Lawrence as the vice-chair.

The Board says it is 10 members strong and is composed of lawyers and judges. It oversees all matters that relate to applications for admission, character and fitness, testing accommodations, temporary permits to practice and legal intern permits. It says its other members are as follows:

David Cooper, a partner at Fisher Patterson Sayler & Smith, Topeka;

Christina Holland, chief counsel for the Internal Revenue Service, Kansas City, Missouri;

Patrick Hughes, a lawyer at Adams Jones, Wichita;

Peter Johnston, a lawyer at Clark Mize & Linville, Salina;

Kansas Court of Appeals Judge Melissa Taylor Standridge; and

Larkin Walsh, a lawyer at Sharp Law, Prairie Village.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.