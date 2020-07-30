Kansans prefer summer stay-cations during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About half of Kansans are planning on skipping summer vacations and replacing them with stay-cations instead.

MyBioSource.com says it has conducted a study to find out where Americans plan on spending their summer vacations, more than half of Kansans seem content with a summer stay-cation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study found that 50% of Kansans are more likely to avoid traveling, compared to the national average of 55%.

The study also shows that smaller businesses have suffered greatly at the hands of lockdowns and are less likely to have had financial backup systems in place. It says 18% of the 7,500 respondents are looking on the bright side saying the pandemic will recover local businesses and boost tourism.

MyBioSource says 71% of respondents say they will skip summer vacations overall this year to save money. They say while saving money is a reason for some, more are uncomfortable with encountering large crowds. The survey showed 61% of people are wanting limits placed on the number of people in public places such as beaches.

The study shows that 28% of respondents say they would be prepared to pay more for accommodations on vacations during the COVID-19 pandemic if it meant there would be fewer people, reducing the risk of COVID-19.

To read the full study visit MyBioSource.com.

