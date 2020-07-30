Advertisement

K-State student hospitalized with COVID-19 shares story

By Lily Wu
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 500 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19. Among them is a Kansas State University student whose story has gone viral.

Twenty-year-old Cecilia Erker hopes to get the attention of young people, hitting home that they are not immune to coronavirus.

As recently as last month, the soon-to-be senior at K-State said she didn’t know how serious COVID-19 and its complications could be on a young adult.

She would describe herself as a healthy and active person who didn’t think she would get infected.

‘I hung out with friends, I went out to restaurants. I didn’t really wear a mask unless I had to,” Erker said. “And now, I regret it. If I could go back and change it, I totally would, ‘cause now I’m losing part of a lung.”

Erker was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month. She remains hospitalized in Kansas City.

In all, about 1,700 people have been hospitalized in Kansas since the pandemic began.

She’s been sick now for almost one month and in the hospital for about two weeks.

27 days of sickness. 11 days hospitalized. Since July 1st I have been the sickest I have ever been. For those that do...

Posted by Cecilia Erker on Monday, July 27, 2020

Cecilia’s mother, Vikki Erker said not being able to be with her daughter in the hospital was one of the hardest things for her as a parent.

Cecilia Erker has a message for all people.

“I ask them to social distance, wear your masks, and wash your hands. Stay safe people,” she said.

Erker has a major surgery coming up Monday. She said all she wants are positive thoughts, and hopes no one else goes through an experience like hers.

"I hung out with friends. I went out to restaurants. I didn’t really wear a mask, unless I had to. Now, I regret it. If...

Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

