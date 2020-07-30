Jackson Heights graduate rides his way to a national championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 2020 graduate from Jackson Heights High School is now a national champion Saddle Bronc rider.

Cable Wareham said, ”I started rodeoing when I was in 5th grade and just kind of liked it and kept at it.”

He has cases and cases of victory buckles that show his dedication to rodeo, but the latest in his collection carries more weight and a title of Saddle Bronc Rider World Champion.

”It’s a pretty big deal,” he said, “My dad was telling me, I forget how many he said have done it from Kansas, but it’s not very many, so it feels good to be one of the few.”

His ride into the finals was not easy though. Wareham was behind several points when he got offered a re-ride.

He said, ”It was pretty much the exact same thing that happened last year. I went in there and they offered me a re-ride and I took it and I ended up bucking off at like 7.8 seconds.”

Wareham continued saying, “I was sitting there thinking, ‘I’ve got a score and that’s really all you need at these things’, but I was like ‘I didn’t come here to play, I came here to win’ so I took the re-ride.”

He ended up winning the first round and kept that momentum throughout the competition.

Along with rodeo, Wareham was also quarterback of the Jackson Heights football team.

He credits the small Kansas town he grew up in for instilling in him the meaning of hard work.

”In any sport or any event you gotta work hard and I think that’s what helped me a lot going to school at Jackson Heights,” he said, “Football is a big thing at Jackson Heights and it was strongly encouraged to work hard at football and that just kind of helped me with rodeo because it was already built into my work ethic.”

Wareham received a riding scholarship to attend Fort Scott Community College in the fall.

He said his goal in the first year is to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo.

