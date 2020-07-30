GOP hopefuls for Dist. 2 Congressional seat share their priorities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The race for the state’s 2nd Congressional District seat has brought a fierce battle in the Republican primary. State Treasurer Jake LaTurner is challenging first-term incumbent Steve Watkins, with former state and local official Dennis Taylor also in the mix. Each believes he is the person to keep the seat in Republican hands.

Watkins is seeking his second term. The Topeka native and West Point graduate served in the Army. He holds masters degrees from Harvard and MIT, and did engineering work in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Asked his top priorities, Watkins mentioned police reform, infrastructure, and the nation’s global relationships, especially in terms of markets for agricultural producers and manufacturers. But topping his list is fighting socialism, which he says is pushing government control.

“Socialism is on the rise, and the victims include our values, our constitution, and our republic, so I’m running to push back on the rise of socialism and, to do so, I believe the voters of Kansas need fighters, outsiders like President Trump,” Watkins said.

Jake LaTurner grew up in Galena. He worked for the shortline railroad Watco, and served four years in the Kansas Senate, before being appointed State Treasurer in 2017, then elected to the office in 2018.

LaTurner hopes to address a variety of issues at the federal level, including welfare reform, which is a cause on which he worked in the state legislature. He also puts 2nd amendment rights and agriculture issues among other priorities.

“Number one on my list is the need for term limits. We absolutely need to get fresh blood in Washington, D.C. We can’t send the same people there hoping for a different result,” LaTurner said. “Reforming the immigration system and building the wall is on the list. We need to make certain that we pass a balanced budget amendment to our Constitution. It is vital that we get the spending back under control.”

Dennis Taylor hold a law degree and masters in public administration. He and his wife own a small retail store in Topeka. He’s also worked in several capacities with City of Topeka administration, and served as a Shawnee County commissioner, state cabinet secretary, and with the U.S. State Department’s Agency for International Development. His primary concern now is COVID-19 recovery.

“We need to have a plan and we need to have the manpower to implement a plan,” Taylor said. “We’ve got 20 million unemployed in this country. We should be marshaling them as an army to test, to trace, to isolate the virus. We’re not going to have economic recovery, we’re not going to have jobs back until we have an infection rate that goes down.”

The COVID pandemic is the main reason Taylor decided to run for the seat. He says the federal government needs to support local governments plagued with low sales tax revenue until people get back to work.

“Those people who can’t spend are not going to drive businesses to hire, so we either need to put money in people’s pockets through a continued unemployment program, or we have to do what I’m proposing, which is to put those people to work,” Taylor said, adding work programs could include infrastructure projects, or contact tracing and other efforts related to the pandemic.

LaTurner says the federal government already has sent billions of dollars in help. Anything more, he says, should be clearly targeted. He says Congress should not be forced to rush into anything.

“I think what the federal government needs to do is take a step back and see what the impact of (current programs) actually is, then re-evaluate,” he said. “I think there could be a need for more for the federal government to do, but we need to be really clear about what created such a strong economy before COVID happened, and it was through tax cuts and it was through deregulation. We cannot spend our way to a good economy again.”

As the incumbent, Watkins says Congress has provided a range of relief for workers, schools, hospitals and states. He supports President Trump’s guidelines to help local governments make decisions. He says local communities have the best understanding of their capabilities, and the impact the pandemic is or is not having on its citizens.

“We have money left in the PPP, allow that to (continue), while we’re debating a future bill, what it should include, but let’s allow the CARES Act to see its way through, and let’s get back to school and work, and see where we’re at,” he said.

The winner of the August 4th primary faces the likely Democratic nominee, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, on the November ballot.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.