Advertisement

Flooding all across Topeka cause detours for drivers

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the rain caused trouble including many roads being closed down for cars stuck in high water.

Ashley Johnson is one of the many who ran into streets overwhelmed by round after round of rain.

“Everybody was trying to pull off. There was a car literally stuck in the middle there,” she said. “The sides of the roads were completely flooded so basically everybody merged into one lane. Tried to come down 29th and Topeka Blvd., and those roads were completely flooded from the new China restaurant, where there was. Water was literally cascading down the parking lot.”

She was driving home from work when she ran into it.

“Going a little further when you get closer to the Aldi’s parking lot, the water is coming up from the sewers, into the street.”

That was just one of more than a dozen areas Shawnee County dispatchers received reports of water over the road. Authorities closed Kansas Ave. between 25th and 33rd street when cars stalled in high waters.

Johnson felt lucky detours were the worst of her trouble.

“There were several cars stuck and a truck trying to pull smaller cars out, so I turned around the median, tried to come down Kansas Ave. and cars were getting stuck in Kansas Avenue.”

The water went down quickly once the rain stopped and Shawnee Co. roads are back open. Parts of K-87 and K-9 in Marshall County were closed due to flooding.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wednesday’s Child: BreAnna

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
BreAnna, 13, is looking for her Forever Family

News

GOP hopefuls for Dist. 2 Congressional seat share their priorities

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
State Treasurer Jake LaTurner and former state and local official Dennis Taylor are challenging first-term incumbent Steve Watkins in the 2nd District Republican primary.

News

13's Phil Anderson visits departed pastor's family

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Dist. 2 GOP candidates give thoughts on COVID-19 recovery

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Jake LaTurner and Dennis Taylor are challenging incumbent Steve Watkins in the Republican primary for the Dist. 2 Congressional seat

News

Flooding in Topeka

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Topeka drivers were hit with round after round of rain.

Latest News

News

News at Six Dr. Norman and Dr. Voorhees Mental Health

Updated: 57 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

Dist. 2 GOP candidates share their priorities

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jake LaTurner and Dennis Taylor are challenging incumbent Steve Watkins in the Republican primary for the Dist. 2 Congressional seat

News

Dr. Norman and Dr. Voorhees talk about children’s mental health during press conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman was joined today by therapist Dr. Susan Voorhees to prepare parents for their kids going back to school.

News

Man taken into custody after standoff near 10th and Locust

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
One man was taken into custody during a standoff near 10th and Locust.

Forecast

Flash Flooding Threat continues through Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Several rounds of heavy rain expected the remainder of the week