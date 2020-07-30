Flooding all across Topeka cause detours for drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the rain caused trouble including many roads being closed down for cars stuck in high water.

Ashley Johnson is one of the many who ran into streets overwhelmed by round after round of rain.

“Everybody was trying to pull off. There was a car literally stuck in the middle there,” she said. “The sides of the roads were completely flooded so basically everybody merged into one lane. Tried to come down 29th and Topeka Blvd., and those roads were completely flooded from the new China restaurant, where there was. Water was literally cascading down the parking lot.”

She was driving home from work when she ran into it.

“Going a little further when you get closer to the Aldi’s parking lot, the water is coming up from the sewers, into the street.”

That was just one of more than a dozen areas Shawnee County dispatchers received reports of water over the road. Authorities closed Kansas Ave. between 25th and 33rd street when cars stalled in high waters.

Johnson felt lucky detours were the worst of her trouble.

“There were several cars stuck and a truck trying to pull smaller cars out, so I turned around the median, tried to come down Kansas Ave. and cars were getting stuck in Kansas Avenue.”

The water went down quickly once the rain stopped and Shawnee Co. roads are back open. Parts of K-87 and K-9 in Marshall County were closed due to flooding.

