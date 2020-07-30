Flint Hills Discovery Center extending hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flint Hills Discovery Center has extended its hours following its reopening in late June after COVID-19 closures.

The Discovery Center says its new operating hours are as follows:

Tuesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

FHDC staff says they have been working hard to put new safety and cleaning measures into action to make sure patrons feel safe while visiting. The staff says FHDC is a high-touch environment and guests may notice a few changes in the building.

FHDC says all areas of the building are currently open, but some areas are limited.

According to staff, the first-floor permanent exhibits displaying the history and culture of the Flint Hills will remain open, the Horizon Ranch Immersive Theater will remain open with a limited capacity of 30 guests. They say the second-floor exhibit areas are limited to 50 patrons in the children’s Prairie Playscape and the traveling exhibit, American Adventure.

FHDC says the outdoor Prairie Garden Terrace and Trail will remain open.

Staff say in addition to reopening the facility, FHDC is also offering in-person Adventure Camps for kids entering grades 1 - 6 and preschoolers in the Flint Hills programs for children ages 3 - 5.

For a full list of cleaning procedures visit the Flint Hills Discovery Center website.

