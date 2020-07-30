Flash Flooding Threat continues through Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With several rounds of rain through Friday, most if not all of northeast KS will be in the 1-2″ range with several spots getting more. Uncertainty exists on where the heavier rain will fall so the flooding threat will be more localized and yes flooding is going to be the top hazard followed by lightning. The wind/hail threat is very low.

The weather pattern the rest of the week which features several rounds of showers and isolated t-storms will bring on and off rain. This means you shouldn’t be surprised if a good portion of a day (or night) is dry for several hours however being able to pinpoint exactly when that will occur at a specific location is unknown. Monitoring the radar is going to be the best bet to see how this storm system will evolve as it continues to send rounds of rain to northeast Kansas.

8 Day (WIBW)

With the recent rainfall earlier in the week, any additional rainfall that lingers for a prolonged period of time will quickly lead to flooding. TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN (WIBW)

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

Friday: Uncertainty exists on when rain moves out of the are. While the highest chance for rain is in the morning, how widespread the rain will be after 12pm (if there is even any rain leftover for the afternoon) is the question. Regardless highs will be cooler with a decrease in humidity through the day. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

This weekend will bring very comfortable conditions with lows in the low-mid 60s and highs in the low-mid 80s for much of the area. There does remain a slight chance for storms this weekend and while there is a chance late Saturday afternoon will keep it Saturday night in the 8 day and adjust as needed.

There also remains low probability chances for rain next week as well despite the 8 day dry however with low confidence will hold off on putting it on a particular time-frame and will continue to monitor the rain part of the forecast. High confidence it will remain unseasonably cool for the first half of the work week.

Taking Action:

While it will be dry at times, even for a couple hours at a time between today and tomorrow uncertainty exists on when at a specific location. While it’s not recommended to have outdoor plans where you aren’t able to get into a shelter quickly there still could be times during the day to go for a quick walk in between the rain showers. Check the radar before heading out. With flooding a concern be on the lookout for warnings that are issued and take them seriously. Turn Around Don’t Drown. While confidence remains low on rain this weekend, don’t be surprised by rain Saturday.

